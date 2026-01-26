Kid Cudi fans have been eating over the past two years, during which time Cudi has released three albums: Insano, Insano (Nitro Mega), and Free. Now there’s even more reason to get excited: Today (January 26), Cudi announced The Rebel Ragers Tour.

The run stretches from April to June and will hit a bunch of North American cities. The tour features support from M.I.A., Big Boi, A-Trak, and more.

Tickets will be available via an artist pre-sale starting January 27 at 10 a.m. local time. The general on-sale kicks off on January 30 at 10 a.m. local time. More information is available here. Additionally, Cudi is donating $1 per ticket sold to The Big Bro Foundation, which “works to guide, uplift, and empower youth — especially Black youth — who are facing mental health challenges.”

Check out the tour dates below.