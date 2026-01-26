Kid Cudi 2025 getty
Getty Image

Kid Cudi Refuses To Rest As He Announces ‘The Rebel Ragers Tour’ For 2026

Kid Cudi fans have been eating over the past two years, during which time Cudi has released three albums: Insano, Insano (Nitro Mega), and Free. Now there’s even more reason to get excited: Today (January 26), Cudi announced The Rebel Ragers Tour.

The run stretches from April to June and will hit a bunch of North American cities. The tour features support from M.I.A., Big Boi, A-Trak, and more.

Tickets will be available via an artist pre-sale starting January 27 at 10 a.m. local time. The general on-sale kicks off on January 30 at 10 a.m. local time. More information is available here. Additionally, Cudi is donating $1 per ticket sold to The Big Bro Foundation, which “works to guide, uplift, and empower youth — especially Black youth — who are facing mental health challenges.”

Check out the tour dates below.

Kid Cudi’s 2026 Tour Dates: The Rebel Ragers Tour

04/28 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre +#^
04/29 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater+#^
05/01 — Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater+#^
05/02 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion#^
05/05 — Birmingham, AL @ Coca-Cola Amphitheater+#^
05/06 — Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre+#^
05/08 — Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena+#^
05/09 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre+#^
05/12 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek+#^
05/13 — Charlotte, NC @ Truliant Amphitheater+#^
05/15 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center+#^
05/16 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center +# ^
05/19 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater+#^
05/22 — Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre+#^
05/23 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre+#^
05/26 — Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre+#^
05/27 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Acrisure Amphitheater+#^
05/29 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live+#^
05/30 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden+#^
06/02 — Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion+#^
06/03 — Hartford, CT @ The Meadows Music Theatre+#^
06/05 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center+#%
06/06 — Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater+#%
06/08 — Syracuse, NY @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview+#%
06/10 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center+#%
06/12 — Denver, CO @ JUNKYARD+#*
06/13 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre+#*
06/16 — Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre+#*
06/19 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena+#*
06/20 — Ridgefield, WA @ Cascades Amphitheater+#*
06/23 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre+#*
06/26 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena+#*
06/27 — Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre+#*

+ with M.I.A.
# with Big Boi
^ with A-Trak
% with me n ü
* with Dot Da Genius presents GLKPRTY w/ Powers Pleasanton

