Kid Cudi fans have been eating over the past two years, during which time Cudi has released three albums: Insano, Insano (Nitro Mega), and Free. Now there’s even more reason to get excited: Today (January 26), Cudi announced The Rebel Ragers Tour.
The run stretches from April to June and will hit a bunch of North American cities. The tour features support from M.I.A., Big Boi, A-Trak, and more.
Tickets will be available via an artist pre-sale starting January 27 at 10 a.m. local time. The general on-sale kicks off on January 30 at 10 a.m. local time. More information is available here. Additionally, Cudi is donating $1 per ticket sold to The Big Bro Foundation, which “works to guide, uplift, and empower youth — especially Black youth — who are facing mental health challenges.”
Check out the tour dates below.
Kid Cudi’s 2026 Tour Dates: The Rebel Ragers Tour
04/28 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre +#^
04/29 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater+#^
05/01 — Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater+#^
05/02 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion#^
05/05 — Birmingham, AL @ Coca-Cola Amphitheater+#^
05/06 — Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre+#^
05/08 — Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena+#^
05/09 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre+#^
05/12 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek+#^
05/13 — Charlotte, NC @ Truliant Amphitheater+#^
05/15 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center+#^
05/16 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center +# ^
05/19 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater+#^
05/22 — Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre+#^
05/23 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre+#^
05/26 — Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre+#^
05/27 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Acrisure Amphitheater+#^
05/29 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live+#^
05/30 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden+#^
06/02 — Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion+#^
06/03 — Hartford, CT @ The Meadows Music Theatre+#^
06/05 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center+#%
06/06 — Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater+#%
06/08 — Syracuse, NY @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview+#%
06/10 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center+#%
06/12 — Denver, CO @ JUNKYARD+#*
06/13 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre+#*
06/16 — Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre+#*
06/19 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena+#*
06/20 — Ridgefield, WA @ Cascades Amphitheater+#*
06/23 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre+#*
06/26 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena+#*
06/27 — Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre+#*
+ with M.I.A.
# with Big Boi
^ with A-Trak
% with me n ü
* with Dot Da Genius presents GLKPRTY w/ Powers Pleasanton