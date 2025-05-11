Back in 2023, Kid Cudi let fans into his elaborate professional plans for the following year. Atop the “Neverland” rapper’s list was a new album, world tour, and a book. So far, he has delivered on the musical front.

Today (May 11) on Kid Cudi revealed his literary is officially on the way. On X (formerly Twitter), he announced the release date for Cudi The Memoir.

“CUDI THE MEMOIR (artwork by yours truly 😌),” he wrote. “AUG 5TH.”

He continued: “I cannot wait for u guys to read it Its filled w so much about my journey from my first memory to turning 40. Life lessons, the rager period of my life, and fighting my demons. All the way to the present, where happiness has found me. I hope this book does what my music does for u and gives u guidance and hope that u will make it through those difficult times.”

Kid Cudi will also use the memoir to introduce his work as a visual artist (as seen in the book’s confirmed cover).

“AND, this is my debut of my artwork,” he added. “I hope u guys like the vibes. There will be more pictures of my paintings in the book, as well as pictures from childhood all the way to my years in the business and all the things I’ve accomplished. Get ready, you’ll all understand me a lot more after this.”

Cudi previously teased a book tour to support its release and fans are hoping that’s still on the table.

Cudi The Memoir is out on via Simon & Schuster. Find more information here.