Kid Cudi Takes A Trip To ‘Neverland’ In His Folksy New Single

Back in 2015, Kid Cudi took his first major swing at a rock-influenced album with Speedin’ Bullet 2 Heaven. He returns to that creative well on his latest single, “Neverland,” which borrows folk elements and pairs them with pop rock for an introspective singalong that finds Cudi crooning to his partner, “Sailing to our neverland / We’ll never die, you and I / Chasing something that’ll last / We’ll never die, you and I.”

“Neverland” is billed as the first single from Cudi’s upcoming album, which he’s teased for a fall release — although that might have meant fall of last year. A fall 2025 would give it about 18 months since his last album, February 2024’s Insano. “Im so hype,” he wrote on Twitter last August (never calling it “X,” get serious). “I got my next album finished and I really cant wait for yall to get a taste. Maybe this Fall?”

He also shared a fascinating bit of numerology for the album, writing, “My psychic said 13 was a lucky number for me. And this is my 13th album. I can honestly say ur faces will melt and ur hearts will be filled w happiness. im not slowin down anytime soon. Im inspired. Turnin 40 flipped a switch in my mind and heart. The focus is crazy. Lets see whatelse I can accomplish w this magic.” Incidentally, that was one of his last tweets, as he decided to give social media a rest.

You can listen to “Neverland” above.