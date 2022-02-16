Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Kid Cudi launched Encore in October 2020. The mobile app’s vision is to help artists share music, interact with fans, and host live shows. This week, Encore launched the Encore Studio App after getting $9 million in seed funding.

This is the second mobile application under the Encore umbrella, the first being Encore’s Interactive Live Music app for the fans, and now, the Encore Studio: Live Music AR app, which will allow artists to perform for fans by way of augmented reality through mobile devices.

“Music artists are the original creators and they have been forgotten by the creator economy and overrun by memes and algorithms on social media,” Jonathan Gray, CEO of Encore, said in a statement. “Our live AR technology empowers any artist to create personalized content and host experiences for their fans without a production budget or crew and make real cash with 100’s of engaged fans.”

The $9 million dollar funding comes from Battery Ventures, along with 468 Capital, Parade Ventures, Nomade Ventures, Moving Capital, Kayak Ventures, and Gaingels. During its beta stage, artists like Too Short, Kyle, and DC The Don performed shows via Encore. Fans were able to support the artists through microtransactions in the form of a 10-cent “clap.”

“My number one priority has always been inspiring others and providing them the space to tell their own stories in an authentic and meaningful way,” said Cudi in a statement. “We created Encore as a space for artists to share their art, build community, while also being able to pay their rent.”