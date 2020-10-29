Kid Cudi Starts Up Encore, A New Live Music App

With live entertainment shut down for the foreseeable future, artists have had to get crafty to find ways to perform for their fans. Some have partnered with streaming services, others have set up their own live streams on YouTube or Instagram Live, and others have appeared on shows like Verzuz to boost their streams and increase visibility on their other ventures. Kid Cudi, however, is going a step further by launching his live music app to help artists monetize their performances.

Announcing the new mobile-based platform on Billboard, Cudi said, “The energy from a concert is undeniable, both for the fans and artists. I am excited to launch Encore to help bring the live music experience back to our fans. Encore is committed to empowering both established and new artists and delivering the best mobile music experience out there.” The app will revolve around fan interaction, community-centered content, and merchandise — the main ways artists have always gotten paid, only on mobile phones.

Cudi partnered with screenwriter Ian Edelman and startup veteran Jonathan Gray to launch Encore, beginning with a $2 million seed round of startup capital. More information will be available at clapforencore.com.

Meanwhile, Cudi recently teased the third edition of his Man On The Moon album series while working on new music with Travis Scott.