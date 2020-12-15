This year’s final Verzuz battle will take place between Bay Area icons Too Short and E-40. While the two veteran rappers are gearing up to go head-to-head, they’ve also got another exciting project in the pipeline: They recently announced they are forming a supergroup with Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube.

The two discussed the supergroup, as well as their upcoming Verzuz battle, in an interview with The Breakfast Club. “Long story short man, we made a lot of songs,” Short said. “And it’s not really definite of what it’s gonna be but it’s gonna be something — it’s just a lot of songs.”

Short went on to say that the group’s motivations are purely for the culture, not for money. “There is no [group] name. We just some OGs; everybody got studios, and facilities and rap beats,” he said. “It’s something I feel we’re doing this for hip-hop. You could be doing it for the bag. Nobody don’t need the bag!”

Elsewhere in the interview, Short and 40 discussed the importance of being close with your hometown rivals. Using Jeezy and Gucci Mane as an example, Short said: “If E-40 and Two Short would have turned on each other, a whole lotta sh*t that would have came with that sh*t. We would have f*cked up the story of The Bay. Jeezy and Gucci didn’t f*ck up Atlanta or nothing, but I think that on the opposite side of what we saw on Verzuz with them, if Jeezy and Gucci would have been 15 years, 20 years of comradery, they would be E-40 and Too Short. We made dozens of records together. We made a project together, that motherf*cker made so much money and I don’t think we even had any singles on it.”

Watch Too Short and E-40’s interview with The Breakfast Club above.

