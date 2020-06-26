Kid Cudi and Kanye West are known for their animated personalities and live performances but they’re about to get animated in a more literal sense. Cudi just shared a teaser trailer for the duo’s Kids See Ghosts animated show based on their 2018 joint album of the same name. The show is directed by Takashi Murakami and features the voices of the two hip-hop stars as well as the return of the Kanye Bear mascot as designed by Murakami for Kanye’s 2007 album Graduation.

KIDS SEE GHOSTS ANIMATED SHOW TEASER!! DIRECTED BY TAKASHI MURAKAMI

KANYE BEAR VOICED BY KANYE WEST

KID FOX VOICED BY SCOTT MESCUDI

SOUND DESIGN BY WILLIAM J. SULLIVAN AND SCOTT MESCUDI COMING SOONhttps://t.co/pbrK1tBYIm pic.twitter.com/oYhCaLjqgB — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) June 26, 2020

The cartoon clip sees Kanye as Kanye Bear and Cudi as Kid Fox getting swept up in an epic adventure. They are pursued by the titular ghosts through a nightmarish dreamscape before being rescued by an anime-inpsired, dryad/mecha who transforms into a spaceship before swooping in to save the day. The teaser doesn’t provide much in the way of plot — or even in their voice acting, as Kanye’s character just vocalizes reactions to being terrified by the ghosts and Cudi mostly speaks in monosyllables. However, it’s enough to get their fans excited for the show and the rest of us just intrigued enough to stay tuned for more information.

The trailer arrives after some big news from both artists. After Kid Cudi announced he would be starting a new podcast, Kanye West shared news of his new partnership with Gap.

Watch the Kids See Ghosts teaser trailer with Kid Cudi and Kanye West above.