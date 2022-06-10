Kid Cudi’s last full-length project arrived at the end of 2020 with Man On The Moon III: The Chosen. Since then, Cudi has teased various projects, including his The Scotts joint project with Travis Scott, but nothing has arrived yet. All of that is set to change this year as Cudi confirmed his Entergalactic project will touch down at some point this year. Entergalactic is much more than an album, as it will also be accompanied by a Netflix animated series. As for the album itself, Cudi begins the rollout for that with the Take A Daytrip-produced “Do What I Want.”

Do What I Want was the first song I did w Day Trip and I locked in w them heavy shortly after to make MOTM3. Im really happy ull finally get to hear it. — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) June 7, 2022

The track is an effort that sees Cudi committed to living life exactly the way he wants to: free and without conforming to society’s standards. The track also interpolates Stephen A. Smith’s famous “stay off the weed!” video. “Do What I Want was the first song I did w Day Trip and I locked in w them heavy shortly after to make MOTM3,” wrote in a tweet for the song’s announcement earlier this week. “Im really happy ull finally get to hear it.”

“Do What I Want” arrives after Cudi shared the first trailer from the upcoming Entergalactic Netflix animated series. The show is set to feature Timothée Chalamet, Jessica Williams, Macaulay Culkin, Ty Dolla $ign, 070 Shake, Jaden Smith, Teyana Taylor, Vanessa Hudgens, Christopher Abbott, Keith David, and Arturo Castro. Black-ish creator Kenya Barris and Ian Edelman (How To Make It In America) will co-executive produce and co-write the show.

You can listen to “Do What I Want” in the video above.

Ty Dolla Sign is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.