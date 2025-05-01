It hasn’t been that long since a new Kid Cudi album, with Insano (Nitro Mega) arriving a bit over a year ago in February 2024. Now, though, he’s starting to roll out a new project.

Yesterday (April 30), Cudi tweeted a link to pre-save “Neverland,” which he dubbed the “first single from my new album.” Cudi’s website currently shows a countdown that ends on May 9, a Friday, which is presumably when the song will be released.

Cudi excitedly told fans about the project back in August 2024. On X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “Im so hype. I got my next album finished and I really cant wait for yall to get a taste. Maybe this Fall?” He added in another tweet, “Im not f*ckin around!! Its been awhile since Ive switched it up and tried something new, and I feel confident u will love the direction.”

He also wrote, “My psychic said 13 was a lucky number for me. And this is my 13th album. I can honestly say ur faces will melt and ur hearts will be filled w happiness.” He added in another tweet, “im not slowin down anytime soon. Im inspired. Turnin 40 flipped a switch in my mind and heart. The focus is crazy. Lets see whatelse I can accomplish w this magic.”