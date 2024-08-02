Kid Cudi canceled his Insano World Tour in April after breaking his foot, but it appears he’s made good use of the time spent off his feet: By May, he had rescheduled a good portion of the canceled dates, and he apparently spent time finishing up a new album.

Yesterday (August 1), in the first of a series of tweets, Cudi wrote, “Im so hype. I got my next album finished and I really cant wait for yall to get a taste. Maybe this Fall?” He added in another tweet, “Im not f*ckin around!! Its been awhile since Ive switched it up and tried something new, and I feel confident u will love the direction.”

He added, “My psychic said 13 was a lucky number for me. And this is my 13th album. I can honestly say ur faces will melt and ur hearts will be filled w happiness.” He wrote in another tweet, “im not slowin down anytime soon. Im inspired. Turnin 40 flipped a switch in my mind and heart. The focus is crazy. Lets see whatelse I can accomplish w this magic.”

Somebody asked if the new project will impact Cudi’s tour setlist and he responded, “Im glad u asked. Yes. The whole tour setlist will be revamped. One big party. Leave your troubles outside of the venue and come to let loose and feel the love.”

Find Cudi's tweets below.

