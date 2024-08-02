Kid Cudi 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3
Kid Cudi Is Pumped About The New Album He Just Finished, And He Hinted At When It Could Be Out

Kid Cudi canceled his Insano World Tour in April after breaking his foot, but it appears he’s made good use of the time spent off his feet: By May, he had rescheduled a good portion of the canceled dates, and he apparently spent time finishing up a new album.

Yesterday (August 1), in the first of a series of tweets, Cudi wrote, “Im so hype. I got my next album finished and I really cant wait for yall to get a taste. Maybe this Fall?” He added in another tweet, “Im not f*ckin around!! Its been awhile since Ive switched it up and tried something new, and I feel confident u will love the direction.”

He added, “My psychic said 13 was a lucky number for me. And this is my 13th album. I can honestly say ur faces will melt and ur hearts will be filled w happiness.” He wrote in another tweet, “im not slowin down anytime soon. Im inspired. Turnin 40 flipped a switch in my mind and heart. The focus is crazy. Lets see whatelse I can accomplish w this magic.”

Somebody asked if the new project will impact Cudi’s tour setlist and he responded, “Im glad u asked. Yes. The whole tour setlist will be revamped. One big party. Leave your troubles outside of the venue and come to let loose and feel the love.”

Find Cudi’s tweets below.

