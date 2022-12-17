Lil Wayne isn’t the only rapper to cross a significant milestone this week. Former G.O.O.D. Music artist Kid Cudi’s breakout single, “Pursuit of Happiness (Nightmares),” is now R.I.A.A. certified diamond. The track, off from his album, Man on the Moon: The End of Day, quickly solidified his footing in the rap game back in 2009.

As Kid Cudi prepares for retirement from music due to toxic online users, he can add one more musical notch to his belt before he begins working on his rumored memoir. To commemorate the moment, the rapper took to Twitter to write, “‘Pursuit of Happiness’ is certified diamond. Thank you to everyone who connected with this song and played it over and over all these years. I love you all!”

With the accomplishment still lingering in his mind, Kid Cudi jumped online today to add, “I was in rehab when the frequency video came out. I shot it, then went on a 2-week cocaine run,” later edited the tweet to include, “The video sneaking into the bathroom to do bumps. Then, I woke up one day and said, “Ima die if things don’t change. So, I made sure things changed.”

He ended the thread with, “Sometimes, you gotta fight for your life because it’s the greatest gift we all have.”

