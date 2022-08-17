kid cudi and kanye west bet awards 2022
Kid Cudi Doesn’t Plan To Repair His Friendship With Kanye West: ‘With All Due Respect, I’m Not Drake’

Since Kanye West discovered Kid Cudi through the latter’s 2008 breakthrough mixtape, A Kid Named Cudi, the two have been frequent collaborators, though their friendship has proven tumultuous. Despite the fact that they have been able to resolve past conflicts, Cudi revealed in a tweet this past April that despite recording a track with Ye for the Pusha T album It’s Almost Dry, he chose to end their friendship.

“I am not cool w that man,” Cudi said. “He’s not my friend and I only cleared the song for Pusha cuz thats my guy. This is the last song u will hear me on w Kanye.”

Now, in an interview with Esquire ahead of the premiere of his upcoming animated series Entergalactic, Cudi revealed fans shouldn’t hold their breath for him and Ye to bury any hatchets.

“With all due respect, I’m not Drake, who’s about to take a picture with him next week and be friends again, and their beef is squashed,” Cudi said. “That’s not me. What I say, I mean. I will be done with you. It’s gonna take a motherf*cking miracle for me and that man to be friends again. I don’t see it happening. He gon’ have to become a monk.”

