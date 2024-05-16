Kid Cudi is experiencing the highest of highs and lowest of lows — from announcing his engagement and staging a surprise Coachella 2024 set to breaking his foot during his Coachella set and subsequently canceling his Insano World Tour.

We’re back to the good news portion of the cycle, as Cudi posted two videos on X (formerly Twitter) to update his fans on his recovery and Insano World Tour before sneaking in mention of imminent new music.

“I’m all good,” he said in the first video. “I’m feeling fantastic. Healing is going great. Therapy has been great. No pain. I think I’m gonna bounce back from this stronger than ever, so there’s that. We have rescheduled about 80 percent of the tour. […] We just have to lock in some dates, but I’ll give you guys a heads up on when that will be.”

Cudi explained that his Insano World Tour was “gonna be physically demanding, so I might have to change some things, depending on how my recovery goes,” but overall, he’s optimistic.

And then, Cudi spent five minutes hyping up his next batch of music.

“I started something toward the end of the year last year that I really think is something special,” he said. “I want to give you a taste of it soon. Hopefully, before summer is up, you’ll hear something — something tasty, something new. Every album is a reinvention, yeah? You’ve known me. You know I always like to switch it up, try something new, [and] challenge myself. I think this is gonna remind people of the days where I was really trying to explore and try to feel something in the music.”

Cudi referenced his past classics like “Up Up & Away,” “Erase Me,” and “Heart Of A Lion” as the sort of “anthems” he’s aiming to reproduce with his forthcoming album, except “elevated” to represent “me now, happy, in a new place.”

Watch Cudi’s videos below.