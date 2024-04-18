Kid Cudi has a lot to be happy about right now. He was just named a last-minute addition to the Coachella lineup for its upcoming second weekend. Oh yeah, and he’s getting married: On Instagram last night/this morning (April 18), Cudi announced that he is now engaged to fiancée Lola Abecassis Sartore.

Sharing photos of himself and his betrothed at the April 16 premiere of Sonic spin-off series Knuckles, Cudi wrote, “My fiancé Lola and me at the Knuckles premiere. This amazing woman makes me so happy, she is everything to me and im so excited to share this news w u all [face holding back tears emoji] Life is wild, and right when I felt my future was uncertain, it became crystal clear with Lola. Happy Cud in full effect.”

Sartore shared a post of her own and wrote, “I never thought I could love someone this much! So proud to call you my fiancé Scott.”

According to her LinkedIn profile, Sartore studied at the Atelier Chardon Savard fashion design school from 2014 to 2017 and has worked at Louis Vuitton since 2017, first as a product manager assistant and now as a designer.

As for Knuckles, Cudi is in the cast alongside folks like Idris Elba, Adam Pally, and Cary Elwes. The show is set to premiere on Paramount+ on April 26.