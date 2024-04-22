Kid Cudi 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3
Getty Image
Music

Kid Cudi Vows ‘No More Prancing’ After Breaking His Foot At Coachella 2024 And Gives An Update On His ‘Insano World Tour’ Status

Kid Cudi broke his foot while performing at the second weekend of Coachella 2024, but his sense of humor is intact, at least.

“Hey, guys, yeah, sh*t got real yesterday,” Cudi said in a video posted to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday morning, April 22. “This is what happens when a 40-year-old man tries to prance around off stage like he’s 26 — like he used to do back in the day. I learned a valuable lesson: No more prancing around, jumping off stages.”

Cudi went on to explain that he’s “hoping” to be “healed up” in time for his Insano World Tour, which is scheduled to begin on June 28.

“I don’t want to let you guys down,” he said. “That’s what we’re aiming for. Not canceling anything just yet. Just gonna wait and see how things go, but I’m OK. A little sore. Yesterday, [I was in] a lot of pain, but I’m doing better now. I have a little temporary cast on now, and I gotta go get a real cast in a little bit. Apparently, I broke something in my heel. This is a major setback, but don’t worry. I’ma bounce back. I love y’all. All day. Engage the rage. But not at 40.”

Hopefully, Cudi wasn’t planning on getting married to Lola Abecassis Sartorehis newly announced fiancée — in the immediate future because a broken heel might complicate walking down the aisle.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
How To Buy Fred Again..’s ‘USB001’ On Vinyl
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×