Going into the second weekend of Coachella 2024 this past weekend, Kid Cudi was one of the big surprises, as he was added to the lineup days before. It turns out the performance had a surprise for Cudi, too.

Fan-shot videos show Cudi attempting to hop off the stage and get closer to the crowd. He stepped carefully making his way to the ledge, but when he jumped off, he landed on his right foot wrong and appeared to have rolled an ankle. That put an end to Cudi’s night as he ended up being helped away from the stage, holding his right foot up.

kid cudi rolled his ankle at coachella 😭pic.twitter.com/wzVkgQFwmt — doof 🔬 (@doofinc_) April 22, 2024

The injury ended up being more than just a rolled ankle: Hours later, Cudi tweeted, “Hey guys, so I broke my foot today at the show. [face palm emoji] just leavin the hospital. Never broken a bone before so this is all a bit crazy. I wanna thank u all for ur concerns and well wishes!! I love yall man. I heard yall still ragin when I was offstage. Made me smile big.”

Hey guys, so I broke my foot today at the show. 🤦🏾‍♂️ just leavin the hospital. Never broken a bone before so this is all a bit crazy. I wanna thank u all for ur concerns and well wishes!! I love yall man. I heard yall still ragin when I was offstage. Made me smile big 🥹 — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) April 22, 2024

It remains to be seen if Cudi’s injury will have an impact on his upcoming Insano World Tour, which is currently set to kick off in late June.