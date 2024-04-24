During his performance at the second weekend of Coachella, Kid Cudi jumped off the stage but ended up getting injured on the landing. The artist later revealed that he broke a bone in his foot.

He later expressed optimism that he would be healed in time for the scheduled start of his Insano World Tour in late June. However, it turns out that won’t be the case, as Cudi just announced today (April 24) that he has to cancel the tour.

The calcaneus is a bone in the heel. According to the Orthopaedic Trauma Association, a calcaneus fracture takes about 3 or 4 months to heal. They also note, “Long-term issues after calcaneus fractures (with or without surgery) commonly include a limp and/or stiffness in the foot or ankle. The heel can also remain swollen compared to the uninjured side. Some patients have lingering pain with walking, especially on uneven ground. The swelling, pain, and stiffness typically improve over time but it may always look and/or feel different from your other side.”

“Guys, so, I have a broken calcaneus. [facepalm emoji] I’m headed to surgery now and there’s gonna be a long recovery time. We have to cancel the tour so I can focus on getting better to be out there in top shape to rage with you all. Theres just no way I can bounce back in time to give 100%. The injury is much more serious than I thought. Anyone who bought tickets will get a full refund, you’ll get an email soon. We will be back with new tour dates as soon as possible, and I can’t wait to get back out there with you guys and turn up how we do. I’m so sorry fam and I love you all so much, thanks for the endless love and support. Im really disappointed as im sure you guys are too, but I will be back. Thats a promise. Im ok, just a lil soreness, but im in good spirits.”