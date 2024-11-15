The Kid Laroi And Quavo ‘Slow It Down’ On Their Hedonistic New Single

Back in August, The Kid Laroi returned with the cocky single “Baby I’m Back,” following it up in October with “Aperol Spritz.” His latest single is the hedonistic “Slow It Down,” on which he put the request to pump the brakes to a paramour who has been going a little too hard of late. Built over an interpolation of Destiny’s Child’s “Independent Women, Part 1,” and featuring a pull from the hook of Juvenile’s 2003 hit “Slow Motion,” “Slow It Down” features a typically boastful verse from Quavo.

After Laroi notes that his newfound lover “moving too fast” in the wake of a few fly outs (hey, that’s just what happens when you go around love bombing these ladies, kid), Quavo backs him up but also maybe makes things worse after listing all the ways he can make her life more exciting. “Slow motion better than no motion,” he raps. “Shoppin’, drop a bag, I got the store closin’.” This leads to Laroi once again complaining, then explaining, “You’re moving too fast / I’m tryna make it last.”

It certainly seems like a new album from The Kid Laroi is on the way, but first, he’s one of the many artists set to appear on iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball Tour for 2024.

You can listen to The Kid Laroi’s new single “Slow It Down” featuring Quavo above.