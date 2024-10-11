The Kid Laroi quickly found fame following his musical breakout, and he’s been keen on documenting it all. With popular come admirers of all kinds. However, luckily for girlfriend and fellow musician Uproxx cover star Tate McRae he’s a one woman type of guy or so his new single, “Aperol Spritz” states.

In the official Alex Lill directed video for “Aperol Spritz,” The Kid Laroi doesn’t break that vow despite becoming the ultimate woman whispering blue-eyed bachelor. With women of all shapes, sizes, and shades chasing after him, The Kid Laroi lets the crowd know his hard is happily taken.

“I drink Henn’, she drink Aperol Spritz / Girl, I promise you ain’t had it like this / There’s a whole lotta girls up in here, but / Can’t nobody f*ck with my b*tch / My favorite hobby is probably gettin’ rich / I see them talk, but they hardly on sh*t / There’s a whole lotta girls up in here / Can’t nobody f*ck with my b*tch,” raps The Kid Laroi.

The Kid Laroi’s bragging carries on throughout each verse. But instead of addressing the thirsty ladies, he turns his attention to his special lady, rapping: “And I know you out with friends, but I promise, baby, ain’t sh*t changed / And I ain’t seen you in so long, but it’s worth every minute I wait / Take you shoppin’, I’ma spend it on you just for love / I know you told me that you’re scared, but I’ma switch it up ’cause / You brought two friends, and they both fine / Hey, but you don’t gotta worry, baby, you’re mine.”

Watch The Kid Laroi’s official music video for single “Aperol Spritz” above.