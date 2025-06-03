The iHeartRadio Music Festival is back: The 2025 edition is going down on September 19 and 20 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and part of the lineup was revealed today (June 3).

The lineup is currently led by Tate McRae, Ed Sheeran, GloRilla, Bryan Adams, Feid, Jelly Roll, John Fogerty, Justice, Lil Wayne, LL Cool J, Mariah Carey, Maroon 5, Sammy Hagar, The Offspring, Tim McGraw, and more artists are set to be announced. Ryan Seacrest will host.

A joint statement from Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer and John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises of iHeartMedia, reads, “What makes the iHeartRadio Music Festival one of a kind is that we bring together the biggest artists from all genres of music for the entire weekend. Fans can also watch live at home on Hulu, our official streaming destination.”

More information about the livestream will be made available at a later date. As for tickets, eligible Capital One cardholders will be able to access a pre-sale starting June 11 at 10 a.m. PT. The general on-sale for tickets starts June 13 at 1 p.m. ET. More information about tickets can be found on the festival website.

Additionally, the festival will be broadcast live via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country.