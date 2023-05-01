Killer Mike has a busy summer ahead of him. In June, he will release Michael, his first solo album in 11 years. The following month, he will kick off his North American solo tour, The High & Holy Tour.
During his upcoming tour, Mike will be joined by the Midnight Revival Choir, who will perform with Mike several songs from various albums, mixtapes, and projects in his catalog.
“[We] will perform songs from my new album MICHAEL, as well as classic hits from [my albums] R.A.P. Music, PLEDGE, and more,” said Mike in an Instagram post.
In September, Mike will be joined by his Run The Jewels bandmate EL-P, as they embark on a special 10th-anniversary tour.
You can see the full list of Killer Mike’s solo tour dates below. Tickets are available for purchase here.
07/10 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
07/11 — Charleston, SC @ Music Hall
07/13 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
07/14 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
07/15 — Charlotte, NC @ Underground
07/17 — Norfolk, VA @ Norva
07/18 — Washington D.C. @ Lincoln Theatre
07/20 — New York, NYC @ Apollo Theatre
07/21 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Music Hall
07/23 — Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
07/24 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
07/27 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox
07/28 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
07/29 — San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore
07/31 — Los Angeles, CA @ Theatre At Ace Hotel
08/01 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
08/03 — Houston, TX @ House Of Blues
08/04 — Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues
08/05 — New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater