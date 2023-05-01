Killer Mike has a busy summer ahead of him. In June, he will release Michael, his first solo album in 11 years. The following month, he will kick off his North American solo tour, The High & Holy Tour.

During his upcoming tour, Mike will be joined by the Midnight Revival Choir, who will perform with Mike several songs from various albums, mixtapes, and projects in his catalog.

“[We] will perform songs from my new album MICHAEL, as well as classic hits from [my albums] R.A.P. Music, PLEDGE, and more,” said Mike in an Instagram post.

In September, Mike will be joined by his Run The Jewels bandmate EL-P, as they embark on a special 10th-anniversary tour.

You can see the full list of Killer Mike’s solo tour dates below. Tickets are available for purchase here.

07/10 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

07/11 — Charleston, SC @ Music Hall

07/13 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

07/14 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

07/15 — Charlotte, NC @ Underground

07/17 — Norfolk, VA @ Norva

07/18 — Washington D.C. @ Lincoln Theatre

07/20 — New York, NYC @ Apollo Theatre

07/21 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Music Hall

07/23 — Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

07/24 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

07/27 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox

07/28 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

07/29 — San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore

07/31 — Los Angeles, CA @ Theatre At Ace Hotel

08/01 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

08/03 — Houston, TX @ House Of Blues

08/04 — Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues

08/05 — New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater