Today (April 20) is a big one for Killer Mike for two reasons: It’s 4/20 and it’s his birthday. In celebration, the rapper made a big announcement: Michael, his first solo album since 2012’s R.A.P. Music, is set for release on June 16. (The project was previously revealed unofficially.)

He also shared “Don’t Let The Devil,” a single featuring thankugoodsir and Run The Jewels partner El-P. The track sees Mike and El-P swapping verses over a soul loop produced by No I.D., El-P, and Little Shalimar.

Mike said of the song, “My favorite group (US) with my favorite producers! It’s our 10 year anniversary and MICHAEL is an origin story so I wanted to start w/ El.” He also said of the album, “RTJ is the X-Men, this is my Logan.”

While it’s been over a decade since his last proper solo album, Mike has of course kept busy with Run The Jewels, one of hip-hop’s most beloved duos. They’ve had four well-received albums, with the latest, RTJ4, arriving in 2020 and becoming their first release to hit the top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The news of Mike’s solo album comes shortly after he and El-P announced a 10th anniversary tour for Run The Jewels.

Listen to “Don’t Let The Devil” above.

Michael is out 6/16 via VLNS/Loma Vista.