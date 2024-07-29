Following the release of “a href=”https://uproxx.com/music/killer-mike-humble-me-2024-grammys-arrest-video/” rel=”noopener” target=”_blank”>Humble Me” earlier this month, Killer Mike has said in a statement, “I had a year to live with Michael, and I realized I had more I wanted to do with this sound before moving on.”

Michael is his previous album, and the statement is regarding a new project: Today (July 29), Mike announced Songs For Sinners & Saints, a fresh album that we won’t have to wait long for, as it’s set to drop this week, on August 2. The project is credited to Michael & The Mighty Midnight Revival.

Mike says in a statement, “For me, this is a testimonial. When I was growing up an important part of church service was people having the opportunity to stand up and give public testimony on their trials, tribulations, and triumphs. After the celebratory atmosphere that followed Michael, I was reminded that tribulations never cease, but God is always with me and this is a testimonial of my tumultuous times, my trials, and my continued triumph in spite of doubt, outright hate, and fear. I am here to speak to and with my fellow sinners and Saints.”

Check out the Songs For Sinners & Saints cover art and tracklist below.