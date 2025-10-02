King Princess Trashes Her ‘Cheap Queen’ Era In The New ‘Jaime’ Video

After appearances at Austin City Limits over the next two weekends, King Princess is heading out on the road for a tour. Before all that, though, she dropped a new video for Girl Violence standout “Jaime.”

The video was directed by Celine Sutter. Sutter says of it:

“For her album Girl Violence, King Princess has spent the rollout tormented by demonically seductive, maniacal women. In the ‘Jaime’ music video, she finally embodies that feminine figure; this time directing the violence inward, upon herself — or perhaps upon a Bushwick line cook lookalike. Reviving the genderqueer essence of Cheap Queen, this new KP screams, seduces, and hotboxes her boyfriend’s car. At its core, this song plays with the allure of self-destruction: chasing approval that will never come, with King Princess stepping into the role of the villain — and she has never looked better doing it.”

King Princess added, “People on the internet kept saying that Gio looked like me so I decided to cast him in a video so I could torment myself. I can’t stop and I can’t walk away, I love it and I hate it. Sometimes when it comes to girl violence, I am the woman torturing me.”

Watch the “Jaime” video above. Find the Girl Violence cover art and tracklist below, along with King Princess’ upcoming tour dates.