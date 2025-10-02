King Princess Trashes Her ‘Cheap Queen’ Era In The New ‘Jaime’ Video

After appearances at Austin City Limits over the next two weekends, King Princess is heading out on the road for a tour. Before all that, though, she dropped a new video for Girl Violence standout “Jaime.”
The video was directed by Celine Sutter. Sutter says of it:
“For her album Girl Violence, King Princess has spent the rollout tormented by demonically seductive, maniacal women. In the ‘Jaime’ music video, she finally embodies that feminine figure; this time directing the violence inward, upon herself — or perhaps upon a Bushwick line cook lookalike. Reviving the genderqueer essence of Cheap Queen, this new KP screams, seduces, and hotboxes her boyfriend’s car. At its core, this song plays with the allure of self-destruction: chasing approval that will never come, with King Princess stepping into the role of the villain — and she has never looked better doing it.”
King Princess added, “People on the internet kept saying that Gio looked like me so I decided to cast him in a video so I could torment myself. I can’t stop and I can’t walk away, I love it and I hate it. Sometimes when it comes to girl violence, I am the woman torturing me.”
Watch the “Jaime” video above. Find the Girl Violence cover art and tracklist below, along with King Princess’ upcoming tour dates.
King Princess’ Girl Violence Album Cover Artwork
King Princess’ Girl Violence Tracklist
1. “Girl Violence”
2. “Jaime”
3. “Origin”
4. “I Feel Pretty”
5. “Cry Cry Cry”
6. “Get Your Heart Broken”
7. “Girls”
8. “Covers”
9. “Say What You Will” Feat. Joe Talbot
10. “RIP KP”
11. “Alone Again”
12. “Slow Down And Shut Up”
13. “Serena”
King Princess’ 2025 Tour Dates
10/03 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/10 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/25 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
10/26 — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
10/28 — Richmond, VA @ The National
10/29 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
10/31 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club (late show)
11/01 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
11/02 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues
11/04 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
11/05 — Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
11/07 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
11/08 — Minneapolis, MN @ Uptown Theater
11/10 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
11/11 — Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
11/13 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
11/14 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
11/16 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
11/17 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
11/19 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
11/21 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
11/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
12/03 — Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street
12/05 — Glasgow, Scotland @ Queen Margaret Union
12/06 — Leeds, UK @ Beckett
12/07 — Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall
12/09 — London, UK @ Brixton Electric
12/13 — Brussels, BE @ La Madeleine
12/14 — Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
12/16 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg Max
12/17 — Berlin, Germany @ Astra Kulturhaus
Girl Violence is out now via section1. Find more information here.
Check out King Princess’ Sound Check episode below.