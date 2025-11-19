Labrinth’s fourth studio album, Cosmic Opera: Act I, arrives January 30 via Columbia Records, and today, the production powerhouse shares the latest single, “Implosion.”

Like its predecessors, “S.W.M.F.” and “Orchestra,” “Implosion” finds Labrinth blending symphonic sensibilities with electronic impulses for a boisterous, bold blend of both spacey trap and dubstep with the operatic foundations implied by the album’s title.

It isn’t like he didn’t warn us this was coming; in September, he dropped an eight-song EP titled Prelude, and as we all know, the term refers to a short piece of music that often serves as an introduction to a longer, more complex composition. Labrith used his EP in much the same way, setting the stage for a display of the composer at his full powers.

In a message on social media introducing “Implosion” and announcing Cosmic Opera: Act I, the 36-year-old Brit wrote, “I’ve been wanting to create this for a long time… I hope that it will heal me in my pursuit of letting go of what no longer serves me. Some of the words sound like I’m ready to end it all… but in actual fact it’s a celebration of freeing my soul by confronting my grief.”

“I know many of you have been through your own version of this process and I thank you for participating in mine as my supporters. I love you and thank you for bearing witness.”

You can listen to “Implosion” above.

Cosmic Opera: Act I is out 1/30/2026 via Columbia Records. You can find more info here.