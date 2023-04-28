Lord knows when we’re getting the third season of HBO’s teen drama series, Euphoria, but two familiar faces from the show have teamed up for a special collaboration. Labrinth, who scores and produces the soundtrack for the show, has recruited Zendaya, who plays the show’s protagonist, Rue, for “The Feels,” a new duet featured on Labrinth’s album, Ends & Begins.

On the track, the two vividly describe the whirlwind of emotions that comes with falling in love. Over a hypnotic, trippy track, Labrinth offers a detailed testimony, singing, “I got touched by God and it f*cked me up / Like an electrical current crossing through my veins / Lightning came and hit me again.”

Zendaya comes in with the song’s second verse, delivering silky vocals as she sings, “Now you got me lost in emotion / Now you got me intoxicated with your drug / Bloodstream racin’, heartbeat pulsin’ / The truth of it is I’m in love with you.”

It’s been a while since Zendaya has released any music not related to Euphoria. Fans have been eager to hear new music from the Emmy Award-winning actress since hearing her duet with Labrinth on “I’m Tired,” which appeared in the show’s finale of season two. About 10 years ago, she released a self-titled album, which featured the hit single, “Replay.”

She revealed last year that she chose to step away from music “for a number of reasons,” but still really finds joy in the art.

I stepped away from music quite a while ago, for a number of reasons, but I still really love it, so the kindness and support I’ve received the past few days just for a little tiny toe dip back into some music means the absolute world to me..thanks<3 — Zendaya (@Zendaya) March 4, 2022

Perhaps this means we may get more music from Zendaya in the future.

In the meantime, you can listen to “The Feels” above.