Music

Labrinth And Zendaya Have Shared Their Euphoric New Collaboration, ‘The Feels’

Lord knows when we’re getting the third season of HBO’s teen drama series, Euphoria, but two familiar faces from the show have teamed up for a special collaboration. Labrinth, who scores and produces the soundtrack for the show, has recruited Zendaya, who plays the show’s protagonist, Rue, for “The Feels,” a new duet featured on Labrinth’s album, Ends & Begins.

On the track, the two vividly describe the whirlwind of emotions that comes with falling in love. Over a hypnotic, trippy track, Labrinth offers a detailed testimony, singing, “I got touched by God and it f*cked me up / Like an electrical current crossing through my veins / Lightning came and hit me again.”

Zendaya comes in with the song’s second verse, delivering silky vocals as she sings, “Now you got me lost in emotion / Now you got me intoxicated with your drug / Bloodstream racin’, heartbeat pulsin’ / The truth of it is I’m in love with you.”

It’s been a while since Zendaya has released any music not related to Euphoria. Fans have been eager to hear new music from the Emmy Award-winning actress since hearing her duet with Labrinth on “I’m Tired,” which appeared in the show’s finale of season two. About 10 years ago, she released a self-titled album, which featured the hit single, “Replay.”

She revealed last year that she chose to step away from music “for a number of reasons,” but still really finds joy in the art.

Perhaps this means we may get more music from Zendaya in the future.

In the meantime, you can listen to “The Feels” above.

Listen To This
The Best Vinyl Releases Of April 2023
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of April 2023
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
×