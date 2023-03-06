Emmy nominee, Marvel star, and car-fixer-up Sydney Sweeney can add “fashion designer” to her resume. The White Lotus actress has partnered with Frankies Bikinis on the “sexiest ever” swimwear collection inspired by “an Italian summer romance” — and, in a way, Euphoria.

Sweeney wore a Frankies Bikinis piece in a season two episode of the HBO series. When asked by Elle if that’s how the collaboration came together, she replied, “It definitely sparked the conversation!” Sweeney met with Frankies Bikinis founder Francesca Aiello at her office in Venice “and instantly hit it off,” she said. “We were throwing around ideas and mood boards.”

Sweeney, who will next appear in season three of Euphoria and Americana alongside Paul Walter Hauser and Halsey, also explained why she was interested in swimwear. “I grew up on the water, always running around in a bikini,” she said. “If I wasn’t swimming in the lake or the ocean, I was skiing or attempting to surf. So there was always a part of me that wanted to create something that truly felt like me, and with Francesca and her incredible company, we created something really special.”

The first drop from the Sydney Sweeney x Frankies Bikinis collection is available now, with a second release coming in early April.

(Via Elle)