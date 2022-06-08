Zendaya Admits That She Doesn’t Think She Could ‘Ever Be A Pop Star’

Nearly a decade ago, Zendaya gained traction in her entertainment career as a star on Disney’s Shake It Up. Between 2010-2013 she appeared on the show and also contributed music to it. In 2013, she released her self-titled debut album which was highlighted by the Platinum-selling “Replay.” Aside from the release of “Something New” with Chris Brown in 2016, Zendaya’s musical offerings have mostly come through her acting roles on shows like Euphoria, Smallfoot, and The Greatest Showman. During a recent interview with her Spider-Man co-star Andrew Garfield, Zendaya opened up about her desires (or lack thereof) for a music career.

“I was talking to Sam [Levinson, Euphoria creator] about this earlier,” Zendaya said as a part of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” issue. “I was like, ‘I don’t know if I could ever be a pop star.’ It’s because as an actor, there’s a level of anonymity that I get to have, which I really like.”

She continued, “And I get to sort my stuff, whatever that is, through a character and nobody needs to know about it. Whereas in other forms and other mediums, it’s all you all the time. I like the idea that somebody else, meaning Rue [from Euphoria], gets to take on that stuff and I can …” Garfield then asked if her worries about pop stardom were connected to her desire for personal boundaries. “Yeah, boundaries,” Zendaya replied. “Learning what’s for me.”

You can watch Zendaya and Garfield’s full interview in the video above.