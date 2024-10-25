Planning a wedding is a time-consuming commitment (there’s a reason it’s flower girl, not flower gator), so you can forgive Lana Del Rey for the delayed release of her album Lasso. But it is coming out… eventually.

“I think all the songs have been Americana and I want to wait to see what the musical atmosphere feels like,” the “A&W” singer told People at the Instyle Imagemaker Awards on Thursday. “I don’t usually feel like I need a pause in the creation process, but if there’s a literal energetic pause that almost feels like physical, then I have to wait and I don’t know why. I’ll have to see if it’s because of something someone’s done or because it’s going to take a turn.”

When asked about a specific release date for Lasso, Del Rey replied, “We’ll see. But the songs I have, I love, so I don’t want to turn it into something that’s half cooked, even if it’s super stripped back. I want it to be what it was supposed to be.”

Del Rey announced Lasso earlier this year. “If you can’t already tell by our award winners and our performers, the music business is going country. We’re going country. It’s happening,” she said. “That’s why Jack [Antonoff] has followed me to Muscle Shoals, Nashville, Mississippi, over the last four years.”