Larry June is setting himself up to have one hot summer. Earlier this month, the Bay Area rapper announced that he and highly acclaimed producer The Alchemist would be joining forces for the collaborative album, The Great Escape. Although the album isn’t expected to be released until March 31, the pair was sure to give fans a taste of what the project has in store with their single “89 Earthquake.”

Now, the musician took to Instagram to announce that when the album drops they need get familiarize themselves with the project fairly quickly. Beginning in May, Larry June will embark on a 47-date North American tour titled Larry’s Market Run Tour.

The tour will kick off in the midwest and eventually end in his beloved stomping grounds. Accompanying him on tour is Monroe Flow and his beloved DJ Dvme. Presale for the tour begins on Wednesday, March 22, at 10 am pst. General sales start on Friday, March 24, at 10 am pst. For more information, click here.

05/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

05/09 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

05/10 – Columbia, MO @ Blue Note

05/12 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

05/14 – St Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

05/15 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

05/16 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

05/18 – Little Rock, AR @ The Hall

05/19 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

05/20 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater

05/22 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

05/23 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

05/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

05/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

05/29 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

05/30 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

06/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

06/03 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theater

06/04 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

06/05 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune

06/06 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

06/10 – Denver, CO @ Summit

06/13 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

06/15 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

06/17 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation

06/18 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

06/19 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House

06/21 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

06/22 – New Haven, CT @ Toads

06/24 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

06/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

06/27 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

06/29 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

06/30 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

07/01 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

07/03 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm

07/05 – Miami, FL @ The Oasis

07/06 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando

07/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

07/10 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans

07/12 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

07/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

07/15 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA

07/16 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

07/19 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

07/21 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

07/23 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater