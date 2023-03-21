Larry June is setting himself up to have one hot summer. Earlier this month, the Bay Area rapper announced that he and highly acclaimed producer The Alchemist would be joining forces for the collaborative album, The Great Escape. Although the album isn’t expected to be released until March 31, the pair was sure to give fans a taste of what the project has in store with their single “89 Earthquake.”
Now, the musician took to Instagram to announce that when the album drops they need get familiarize themselves with the project fairly quickly. Beginning in May, Larry June will embark on a 47-date North American tour titled Larry’s Market Run Tour.
The tour will kick off in the midwest and eventually end in his beloved stomping grounds. Accompanying him on tour is Monroe Flow and his beloved DJ Dvme. Presale for the tour begins on Wednesday, March 22, at 10 am pst. General sales start on Friday, March 24, at 10 am pst. For more information, click here.
05/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
05/09 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
05/10 – Columbia, MO @ Blue Note
05/12 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
05/14 – St Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
05/15 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
05/16 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
05/18 – Little Rock, AR @ The Hall
05/19 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
05/20 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater
05/22 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
05/23 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
05/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
05/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
05/29 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
05/30 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
06/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
06/03 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theater
06/04 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
06/05 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune
06/06 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
06/10 – Denver, CO @ Summit
06/13 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
06/15 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s
06/17 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation
06/18 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
06/19 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House
06/21 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
06/22 – New Haven, CT @ Toads
06/24 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
06/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA
06/27 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
06/29 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
06/30 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
07/01 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
07/03 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm
07/05 – Miami, FL @ The Oasis
07/06 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando
07/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
07/10 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans
07/12 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
07/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
07/15 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA
07/16 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
07/19 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
07/21 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
07/23 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater