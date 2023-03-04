Larry June and Grammy-winning producer The Alchemist are going full steam ahead into their very first new album cycle together for the recently-announced The Great Escape, which arrives later this month.

Just this week alone, the duo dropped two new songs — and fans are buzzing to hear more details about what to expect on the full project.

Continue scrolling for everything you need to know, including the release date, tracklist, features, and plenty more details that are still to come.