Larry June and Grammy-winning producer The Alchemist are going full steam ahead into their very first new album cycle together for the recently-announced The Great Escape, which arrives later this month.
Just this week alone, the duo dropped two new songs — and fans are buzzing to hear more details about what to expect on the full project.
Continue scrolling for everything you need to know, including the release date, tracklist, features, and plenty more details that are still to come.
Release Date
Larry June & The Alchemist’s new album will drop on March 31 via Empire.
Tracklist
The tracklist for The Great Escape is still TBA.
Features
While there are no confirmed features on The Great Escape so far, Larry June & The Alchemist have a wide opportunity of artists to choose from for their debut. June’s 2022 album, Spaceships On The Blade, spotlighted artists like 2 Chainz, Syd, Duckwrth, Babyface Ray, and more. However, time will tell if any of these previous collaborators return on this record.
Artwork
The Great Escape artwork has yet to be revealed.
Singles
So far, there are two new singles: the extravagant taste on “60 Days” and the reflective take on June’s journey in “89 Earthquake.” Check out the music videos for both songs below.
Tour Dates
No tour dates from Larry June and The Alchemist have been announced yet.