Larry June And The Alchemist’s ’60 Days’ Video Is A Dream World

Larry June and The Alchemist are up to something. Before “60 Days,” their collaborative single out today (February 15) begins, an enticing message displays across the screen: “Larry June x The Alchemist THE GREAT ESCAPE MMXXIII.”

It stands to reason that “60 Days” is kicking off a larger rollout between the Bay Area rapper and the Grammy-nominated producer, and if this Sean Kelly-directed video is any indication of their vibe for 2023, sign me up.

“60 Days” finds June and The Alchemist sequestered in a mansion up on the hill. June takes in his scenic surroundings from an exercise bike, relishes in his luxurious cars and reflects on his road to riches.

“First game, touchdown, played for four seasons,” June raps with a content, relaxed delivery over even smoother instrumentals. “She made a thousand first night, I told her she can keep it / Two days in Napa Valley, I’m eating Saganaki / I’m riding dirty through the traffic, took the matte Ducati / I get impulsive, if I want it, then I go and cop it.”

The Alchemist even dropped a few bars — calling himself “a big bowl of macaroni” and referencing former NFL wide receiver Plaxico Burress’ 2008 incident when he accidentally shot himself in the leg. “Stick shift Aston, I’m diggin’ in my trick basket / Fixin’ plays, cut up the pot and split the change,” Alchemist spits. “A lot of sh*t could happen in 60 days.”

June and The Alchemist have separately made a lot happen over the last year. June released his Spaceships On The Blade album last August. The Alchemist produced on Kendrick Lamar’s Grammy-nominated Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. More recently, Uproxx’s October cover star Freddie Gibbs told XXL that he’s working on four joint albums and hinted that Alchemist is one of the producers involved.

So, who knows what will have happened 60 days from now.

Watch the “60 Days” video above.

Freddie Gibbs is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.