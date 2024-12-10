Back in August, Latto’s new album Sugar Honey Iced Tea drew fans’ attention for its resemblance in a lot of ways to a Drake project. Some fans attributed this to their prior collaboration, “Housekeeping Knows” from Drake’s “100 Gigs” leak earlier this, rubbing off on the Atlanta rapper.

It looks like that wasn’t the end of their collaboration, though. Latto appears in the campaign for the new Air Force One sneaker from Drake’s Nike-backed apparel brand, NOCTA, playing host of a tongue-in-cheek infomercial for a NOCTA-themed convenience store, Big Mama’s Mini Market. Clad in a “citron”-tinted sweatsuit, she shows off the matching show in the drinks fridge, then notes some of the other humorous products provided by the shop, including “eggs, for you chickens,” blue soda, and watermelon. She also shows off some comedic chops, roasting the boom mic operator when the mic appears in the shot (perhaps an ode to the blaxploitation classics that inform hip-hop?).

Sha’Carri Richardson also makes a cameo as “The Fastest Nail Tech In Town,” who runs her shop right next to Big Mama’s (does anyone else kinda wish this was real now?). You can check out the ad here and find more information on NOCTA.com.