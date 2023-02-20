Latto has unleashed a lot of fiery singles lately. From “Lottery” with Lu Kala to the provocative “Another Nasty Song,” which successfully got people talking. However, it looks like she’s got even more material coming. Although she only unveiled her last LP 777 in March of last year, she’s already talking about her next one.

On Twitter, a fan posted a list of artists they wanted Latto to work with on her next album. The list included a long list of music acts, including Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Summer Walker, Chris Brown, Don Toliver, SZA, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Kim Petras, and Doja Cat. Latto quote-tweeted, saying that “1 of these already done.” Then, she added, “Wait, I read the list again… *2.”

1 of these already done 😏✅ https://t.co/ycgpzNmcmU — BIG LATTO 🍀🎰🍒 (@Latto) February 20, 2023

Wait I read the list again… *2 https://t.co/nikYRCAmnv — BIG LATTO 🍀🎰🍒 (@Latto) February 20, 2023

Fans are frantically guessing on social media. Many are expressing hope that it’s not Chris Brown, who has a song called “How Does It Feel” arriving with Chlöe soon, which upset many of her fans due to his alleged history of harassment, assault, and more.

In November, Latto dealt with 130 of her songs being leaked. While this would’ve easily devastated any other artist, she proved to be unbothered, posting a spicy TikTok of her twerking in a hot tub with the caption, “POV: Dancing to ur leaked music for ur man.”

So far, Latto hasn’t shared any further information about the forthcoming project.

