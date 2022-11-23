Latto is having a wild year after receiving her first Grammy nominations and getting called a Karen by Nicki Minaj. However, it’s gotten even crazier since 130(!) unreleased songs of hers were leaked. Having music leaked is awful for artists, especially when it’s so many songs, but Latto is not letting it ruin her mood.

The rapper posted a playful TikTok of her twerking in a hot tub with words typed out over the video: “POV: Dancing to ur leaked music for ur man.” She also shared it on her Twitter, writing, “Y’all making me regret scrapping these songs 🥴.”

Y’all making me regret scrapping these songs 🥴 pic.twitter.com/FwBwlWVkU8 — BIG LATTO 🎰 (@Latto) November 15, 2022

She also tweeted some pictures and a video from a killer photoshoot and added the clever caption: “Trending 💋.”

Latto’s beef with Minaj started when Minaj’s song “Super Freaky Girl” was classified as a Pop record for the Grammy Awards, while Latto’s “Fantasy”-sampling “Big Energy” was not. Minaj tweeted, “I have no prob being moved out the RAP category as long as we r ALL being treated FAIRLY. If SFG has 2B moved out RAP then so does Big Energy! ANY1 who says diff is simply a Nicki hater or a troll. I’d actually LUV 2 c a more street record win- male OR female! IJS rightIsRight.”