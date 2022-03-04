Omeretta The Great’s new song “Sorry Not Sorry” stirred up some trouble in the Atlanta area, prompting responses from the likes of both Latto and T.I., as well as a social media debate about which residents of the surrounding areas get to claim the city. Incidentally, when Latto chimed in, she was apparently already in the studio with Omeretta, recording her verse for the song’s remix — a verse that has since sparked a new round of debate thanks to Latto name-checking a number of artists who claim Atlanta but aren’t technically from the city proper.

That “ishnot Alanna” TikTok that Shaderoom posted I had just sent the verse back to Retta & we was watching y’all eat it up in the comments 😂😭 check the background I was literally at the studio lol — BIG LATTO 🎰 (@Latto) March 3, 2022

Latto apparently noticed some chatter on Twitter claiming that she was dissing artists like 21 Savage, Ciara, Ludacris, and Migos, saying that they aren’t really from Atlanta — even though she freely admits her own hometown in Clayton County isn’t within city limits either. She addressed the controversy head-on, tweeting, “Y’all I’m not dissing the people I named on the verse!!! I’m saying so Migos is not Atlanta?? 21, Ciara, Ludacris etc because they technically not from the city but helped make it is what it is!”

Y’all I’m not dissing the people I named on the verse!!! I’m saying so Migos is not Atlanta?? 21, Ciara, Ludacris etc because they technically not from the city but helped make it is what it is! — BIG LATTO 🎰 (@Latto) March 3, 2022

Despite Latto’s verse technically refuting the claims Omeretta makes on the original song, the upstart rapper praised her collaborator, telling followers on Twitter, “When Latto sent the verse back I couldn’t even text no mo I had to call like girl wtf why u do that track like that.”

When Latto sent the verse back I couldn’t even text no mo I had to call like girl wtf why u do that track like that🤣🤣🤣🤣 — OMERETTÀ THE GREAT🏴‍☠️ (@omeretta4l) March 3, 2022

Perhaps Latto’s verse will finally settle the debate after she pointed out the contributions of so many “out-of-towners” in helping grow the city’s rap footprint into what it is today. You can check out her verse below.