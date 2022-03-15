Latto Reveals The Artwork And Release Date For Her Second Album, ‘777’

Atlanta rapper Latto — who recently made waves when she appeared on rising rapper Omeretta The Great’s “Sorry Not Sorry” admitting that she, like many of the city’s greats isn’t technically from ATL — is set to depart as headliner on the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour later this week, and as it turns out, she won’t be going empty-handed. Today, Latto announced the official release date for the long-awaited follow-up to her 2020 debut album, Queen Of Da Souf and shared its carnival-themed artwork.

Titled 777, the album will arrive on March 25 via RCA Records. On the cover, Latto stands in front of a massive bullseye in white boots, shorts, and an extremely cropped top with knives and daggers stuck into the target behind her. According to a tweet she also shared, the artwork offers a glimpse into her state of mind as she prepares to release her first album since the lockdown and her official name change. “I put a lot of thought into my artwork,” she wrote. ” hope u guys love it and understand where I’m at mentally 🙂 the music will give just as much as the visuals! I PROMISE U THAT!”

I put a lot of thought into my artwork I hope u guys love it and understand where I’m at mentally 🙂 the music will give just as much as the visuals! I PROMISE U THAT! — BIG LATTO 🎰 (@Latto) March 15, 2022

Meanwhile, Latto’s biggest single to date, the Mariah Carey-sampling “Big Energy,” continues to rise on the Billboard Hot 100, reaching a new peak at No. 14 this week, up three spots from last week. Can it climb into the top 10? Perhaps her announcement will help it do so, but its success will certainly go a long way toward helping her album make an impressive debut when it drops on March 25, along with her new single “Wheelie” featuring 21 Savage. In the meantime, you can catch Latto — along with fellow ATLien supporting act Kali — on tour in Santa Cruz, California, San Francisco, Seattle, and Fresno starting March 19.