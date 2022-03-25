This past week has been an eventful one for Latto in both good and bad ways. She was able to build anticipation for her second album 777 which was led by a pair of singles: “Big Energy” and “Wheelie.” However, in an attempt to shed some light on her struggles as a female rap star, she brought an overflow of attention to herself. Latto revealed that there was a male artist on the album that made it “difficult to clear” a guest verse because she did not respond to their Instagram DM. She later expressed her regrets about making the reveal due to the drama it caused, but that’s behind her now.

At long last, 777 is here for us to enjoy. The project comes with features from some rap peers in close proximity to Latto’s class like Lil Durk, 21 Savage, Nardo Wick, and Kodak Black. However, there’s also a song that features appearances from two big-time names: Lil Wayne and Childish Gambino. They appear on “Sunshine” and it’s a warm record produced by Bongo ByTheWay that finds the trio taking a moment to send prayers to their enemies as they continue to elevate and defeat the odds.

While the song adds to Lil Wayne’s long list of guest verses over the last couple of years, it’s the first musical contribution we’ve heard from Childish Gambino, better known as Donald Glover, since he released his fourth album 3.15.20 back in 2020.

You can listen to “Sunshine” in the video above.

777 is out now via 3/25. You can stream it here.

Kodak Black is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.