Latto Will Headline The NCAA Super Saturday Concert Ahead Of The Women’s Basketball Championship Game

Uproxx cover star Latto has already had a busy 2024, releasing a new single, “Sunday Service,” after appearing on up-and-coming rapper Anycia’s single “Back Outside.” The Clayton County native has even more on her plate for the future, including judging Netflix’s second season of Rhythm + Flow. Still, that’s not stopping her from adding to her agenda, announcing a headlining set for the NCAA Super Saturday Concert ahead of the Women’s national basketball championship game in April. March Madness has arrived, and it looks like Latto has caught the basketball fever.

Maybe in Cleveland, she’ll get a chance to connect and clear the air with fellow Georgian MC and The Rap Game alum Flau’jae Johnson, who felt left out when her LSU teammate Angel Reese appeared in Latto’s “Put In Da Floor Again” video with Cardi B. It appears the schedules just didn’t line up, but Flau’jae couldn’t help wondering if the other Peach State rapper left her out on purpose.

Obviously, the ideal outcome would be Latto collaborating with yet another lesser-known artist, whose profile has been rising both on and off the court, thanks to some big-name co-signs like Wyclef Jean.

Latto’s Super Saturday show will be on April 6 at the Cleveland Public Auditorium and will be free to the public.