Flau’jae Johnson recently opened up to Uproxx about winning LSU’s first NCAA Division I basketball championship this April and celebrating that win while her song, “Big 4,” filled the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

“The fact that I’m being recognized for my music as well as my basketball at the highest level, that was a breathtaking moment for me,” Johnson said. “Both of my lives crossed over how I wanted it to. It was an amazing feeling. It felt like a movie.”

Lil Wayne was among those impressed by Johnson. NLE Choppa featured Johnson and her LSU teammate Angel Reese in his star-studded “Champions” video just weeks ago. But Latto and Cardi B’s “Put It On Da Floor Again” video is the one that got away.

Johnson joined The Baller Alert Show for its June 10 episode and was asked around the 28-minute mark why she wasn’t in the video alongside Reese.

“Angel, she loves doing videos,” Johnson said. “She’s a cute girl. You know what I’m saying? Like, that’s her thing. … So, Latto, she hit me about it, like, the day before.”

Johnson explained that she told Latto she was in Los Angeles but could still “make it happen,” leading to confusion when the video came out without her involvement.

“Her people never hit my people,” she continued. “But I had seen — she had asked Angel like a week before. You feel me? I was like, OK, maybe she really ain’t want me in the video, for real, but she had to ask me because we had kind of a relationship before, and she put Angel in it. But I was like, I didn’t really care ’cause Angel was in it, and that was a big moment for women’s basketball.”

Still, Johnson can’t help but wonder “why wouldn’t you put me in it? It just makes sense.”

Watch Johnson’s full The Baller Alert Show episode above.

NLE Choppa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.