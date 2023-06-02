Time to rip a fresh remix out of the plastic, because Latto has something brand new on her hands. After her latest single, “Put It On Da Floor,” went viral, Latto knew she had to give the song a magic touch. Today (June 2), she has shared a remix of her buzzy hit, featuring none other than Cardi B.

On their fiery collaboration, appropriately titled “Put It On Da Floor Again,” the two warn their opps that they are taking no prisoners.

Latto’s opening verse and chorus remain the same as the original version, maintaining the same energy.

Cardi then pops in on the second verse, reminding everyone that she hasn’t gone anywhere, and she has no plans to let up anytime soon, regardless of what any haters might say.

“Get these hoes some melatonin / Put they ass to bed,” Cardi raps on her verse, also adding that she’s “dancing sexy around the house / I feel like Britney Spears.”

At the end of the song “Big Latto” and “Big Bardi” let the listeners know that they’re having a “real b*tch party.”

You can check out “Put It On Da Floor Again” above.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.