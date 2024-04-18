Caitlin Clark has yet to play in a WNBA game and she’s already set to earn some major cash. According to Shams Charania and Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic, Clark is nearing an 8-figure endorsement deal with Nike, which previously had a deal with the former University of Iowa star during her collegiate career in Iowa City.

Additionally, Clark is slated to get a signature shoe from the company, which beat out Under Armour and Adidas to secure Clark’s signature. In fact, The Athletic reports that Under Armour had the face of its basketball brand as part of its pitch to bring Clark on board, as Curry was involved in the meeting to try and sell her on joining the brand.

It’s been a busy couple of days for Clark, who appeared on Saturday Night Live over the weekend before becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA Draft. She’ll continue to spend the next few years of her career in the midwest, as Clark went to an Indiana Fever team that will look to build around her and a pair of All-Stars, Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston.

Clark is headed to the W after a collegiate career in which she rewrote the record books and earned back-to-back national player of the year honors.