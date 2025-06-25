Laufey is in album mode with the recent announce of A Matter Of Time. It’s shaping up to be a diverse effort: Today’s new song “Lover Girl” is a departure from the previous single “Tough Luck” as it leans into a bossa nova influence.
Laufey says of the new song, “The hardest part of loving someone is being away from them. This is that story.”
Laufey previously said of her new album, “Every new album for me is a blank book of stories to write. […] I’m constantly thinking about classical and jazz, how to properly preserve them and pay homage. For this album, I just wanted to let my heart wander.”
Listen to “Lover Girl” above. Also check out Laufey’s upcoming tour dates below.
Laufey’s 2025 Tour Dates: A Matter Of Time Tour
07/30 — Norfolk, VA @ Virginia Arts Festival at Chartway Arena *
07/31 — Norfolk, VA @ Virginia Arts Festival at Chartway Arena *
08/02 — Chautauqua, NY @ Chautauqua Institution †
08/03 — Chautauqua, NY @ Chautauqua Institution †
08/07 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center ‡
08/09 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center §
09/15 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center **
09/16 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena **
09/18 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena **
09/20 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center **
09/21 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center **
09/23 — Phoenix, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena **
09/24 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena **
09/26 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena **
09/30 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center **
10/02 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena **
10/04 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena **
10/06 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center **
10/08 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre **
10/10 — Chicago, IL @ United Center **
10/11 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center **
10/13 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena **
10/15 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden **
10/19 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena **
10/21 — Laval, QC @ Place Bell **
10/23 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena **
10/24 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center **
10/27 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden **
* with The Virginia Symphony Orchestra
† with The Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra
‡ with The Cleveland Orchestra
§ with The Philadelphia Orchestra
** with support from Suki Waterhouse
A Matter Of Time is out 8/22 via Vingolf Recordings/AWAL. Find more information here.