Laufey is in album mode with the recent announce of A Matter Of Time. It’s shaping up to be a diverse effort: Today’s new song “Lover Girl” is a departure from the previous single “Tough Luck” as it leans into a bossa nova influence.

Laufey says of the new song, “The hardest part of loving someone is being away from them. This is that story.”

Laufey previously said of her new album, “Every new album for me is a blank book of stories to write. […] I’m constantly thinking about classical and jazz, how to properly preserve them and pay homage. For this album, I just wanted to let my heart wander.”

Listen to “Lover Girl” above. Also check out Laufey’s upcoming tour dates below.