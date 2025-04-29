Laufey kicked off a new era earlier this month with the single “Silver Lining,” and now she’s looking to help others: Today (April 29), she announced the launch of The Laufey Foundation, which aims to increase the accessibility of music education.

A press release notes the foundation has “the primary mission of supporting young musicians with the resources they need, especially through youth orchestras, to reach their full potential.” It also has the goal of “ensuring that young musicians of all demographics have the opportunity to attend youth orchestra programs, as youth orchestras serve as a gateway and conduit for serious student musicians to achieve their full potential by giving them the experience they need to be successful in their college and university ensembles and beyond.”

Laufey also says in a statement:

“The support and scholarships I received as a child have directly led to the career I have now. It’s been a lifelong dream of mine to provide the next generation with the same support and opportunities. I can’t wait to connect with the young musician community!”

The foundation will award its first grants to the Boston Youth Symphony Orchestra, LA Phil’s YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles) program, The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, and two of Carnegie Hall’s national youth ensembles (NYO2 and NYO Jazz programs). AWAL, AEG Presents, and Steinway & Sons are founding partners in the foundation, while Warner Chappell, Catbird, and Gibson Gives are benefactor partners.