Today, Nipsey Hussle received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in an emotional ceremony, where his partner Lauren London gave a speech dedicating the star on what would have been his 37th birthday. “I think I speak for the entire city of L.A. when I say that we’ve always known Hussle was destined for greatness,” she said.

“This moment only amplifies that for us,” she continued. “Nip would have been honored by this moment. I think he would want everyone to remember that you can’t get to what’s possible unless you commit to moving forward. That doesn’t mean forgetting where you come from, but requires acknowledging the reality you were born into and the power you have to change that reality for the better.”

“So whenever you’re in the city of angels and you see this star, I hope it encourages you to break away from whatever might be holding you back and for you to run your marathon until God says that it’s finished. Nip will forever live in our hearts. I’m grateful for the love and support the world has shown us but especially I wanna thank the city of Los Angeles. I love you, and as y’all know the marathon continues.”

Lauren London speaks at Nipsey Hussle’s ceremony to star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame pic.twitter.com/PX8NW9AiQP — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 15, 2022

Others who received stars on the Walk Of Fame today included singer Ashanti, hip-hop group The Black Eyed Peas, the late Carrie Fisher, former NFL player Michael Strahan, and actor Michael B. Jordan.

Hussle was killed on March 31, 2019 when he was shot by Eric Holder in front of his Marathon Clothing store. Holder has since been convicted of murder and is awaiting sentencing.