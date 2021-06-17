Nipsey Hussle will soon be immortalized in a way that is rare for most entertainers, let alone rappers: He’ll be among 38 new honorees to receive a star along Hollywood’s Walk Of Fame in 2022. The honor is especially notable for Grammy-winning musician, as he was an LA local who was renowned in the area for both his music and his works of philanthropy, such as refurbishing school basketball courts and hiring members of the community to work at his various businesses.

Such was Nipsey’s importance to the city of Los Angeles that his funeral was held at Staples Center, with a procession that that stretched 25 miles past various LA landmarks. Memorials were held for days after both his initial passing and the funeral service, while Hussle’s visage graces various murals throughout the city, including on a court like the one he previously helped to update.

Nipsey’s 2022 Walk Of Fame class also includes another posthumous honoree: the late actress, producer, and writer Carrie Fisher, who will forever be best known by her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars series (no word on if the star is being repurposed from Donald Trump’s as suggested by her costar Mark Hamill). Other musical honorees will include Ashanti, Black Eyed Peas, and DJ Khaled. Previous honorees from the world of hip-hop include Snoop Dogg, Missy Elliott, and 50 Cent.

