In the realm of music, the name Marley carries a lot of weight. And with so many Marley musicians, including Skip Marley , Selah Marley, and the family patriarch, Bob Marley, many listeners are fascinated by YG Marley, and curious to learn more.

YG Marley is making a lot of heat. Last December, the R&B and reggae singer released his debut single, “Praise Jah In The Moonlight.” The song garnered much popularity on TikTok and has reached No. 34 on the Billboard Hot 100. Since then, YG has released another single called “Freedom.”

Who Is YG Marley?

YG Marley is the grandson of famed reggae musician, Bob Marley. He is also the son of former college football and Canadian Football League, Rohan Marley and rapper and singer Lauryn Hill.

His sister is model Selah Marley and former NFL player Nico Marley.

During Coachella 2024, YG performed a set. On the first weekend of the festival, YG was joined by his mother, Hill, as well as Wyclef Jean, which made for a mini Fugees reunion.

While YG only has two singles available for streaming on DSPs, he is carrying his grandfather’s legacy with honor. His vocal and lyrical abilities, paired with his stage presence make him a promising act to watch.

You can see the video for “Praise Jah In The Moonlight” above.