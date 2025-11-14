Christmas music is officially coming. Laufey, continuing her A Very Laufey Holiday series, recently released a rendition of Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town. The just-announced Oh. What. Fun. soundtrack features holiday covers from Fleet Foxes, St. Vincent, Jeff Tweedy, and more. Now it’s Leon Bridges’ turn.

Last week, he shared “This Christmas I’m Coming Home,” an original duet with Norah Jones, co-written by Jones and Leon Michels. In an Instagram post, Bridges previously wrote of working with Jones, “Man, it was so cool to get to collaborate with Norah. One of the most talented musicians and artists that I know of, and she’s got them Texas roots too. Being able to collab with her alongside is an honor. Hope you like this track and that it gives you peace and joy.”

He followed it this week with “A Merry Black Christmas.” This one isn’t an original, as it’s a rendition of Roy C’s 1970 original.

Meanwhile, Bridges recently wrapped up his The Crooner & The Cowboy Tour alongside Charley Crockett, which ran during August and September. He has one more live appearance scheduled for this year, at SimiFest 2025 in Mexico City.

Listen to “A Merry Black Christmas” and “This Christmas I’m Coming Home” above.