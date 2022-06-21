Ambre’s ‘Wild Life…’ Video Is A Love Letter To New Orleans

On the heels of her latest EP, 3000°, Ambre has dropped a new visual for “Wild Life…” In the video, she and her lover embark on a queer journey as they ride through Ambre’s hometown of New Orleans.

The video, directed by Child (Doja Cat, HER, and Janelle Monae) contains vintage clips of people partaking in New Orleans traditions, including Mardi Gras, parades, and marching bands. Throughout the video, she and her lover embrace a beautiful level of closeness, as Ambre shares her world with the young woman.

Ambre’s latest effort takes inspiration from her fellow New Orleans idols, including rapper Juvenile, whose breakthrough album is titled 400 Degreez, and Lil Wayne, whose third album is titled 500 Degreez. On 3000°, Ambre shares anecdotes of her New Orleans upbringing through soft vocals and vivid lyrics.

“This body of work means so much to me because it reflects how I view myself, where I come from, and my loved ones…This is a love story set in the most magical city,” said Ambre in a statement. “New Orleans made me who I am; make no mistake about it. Hopefully, my fans and new listeners will also feel the heart of it and become immersed in the world I have created in this EP,”

Check out “Wild Life…” above.

3000°is out now via Roc Nation. Stream it here.

