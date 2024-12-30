Early this month, two people were charged in the October death of Liam Payne; today, three more people were reported charged, with the charge revealed as manslaughter for all five. According to Billboard, Argentina‘s National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office issued a public notice, naming CasaSur Palermo Hotel manager Gilda Martin, receptionist Esteban Grassi, and Payne’s friend Roger Nores, with hotel employee Ezequiel Pereyra and waiter Braian Paiz also charged with supplying drugs. Judge Laura Bruniard determined that there is sufficient evidence for a trial; the accused’s attorneys can appeal the decision, but the next step should their appeal fail will be a criminal trial.

Bruniard’s explanation was quoted in the court transcript, “Payne’s consciousness was altered and there was a balcony in the room. The proper thing to do was to leave him in a safe place and with company until a doctor arrived. The people responsible at the hotel that day were the manager GAM and the head of reception ERG.” Acknowledging the accidental nature of Payne’s death, he elaborated, “They were imprudent in allowing him to be taken to the room and taking him there, respectively. They created a legally disapproved risk and Payne’s death is the concretization of that risk.”

Payne died on October 16, after a fall from the hotel’s third story balcony; he was under the influence of alcohol, cocaine and prescription antidepressants at the time, according to toxicology reports. Reception placed two emergency calls, including concerns a guest’s life might be in danger. However, according to court documents, the hotel’s manager and head receptionist only ordered employees to take Payne back to his room. Payne’s friend Roger Nores is accused of neglecting his duty of care, a legal obligation to act reasonably and with prudence to avoid harming others.